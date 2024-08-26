12 terrorists gunned down as forces foil several attacks after deadly night in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD – At least twelve militants have been neutralized and many others injured as security forces responded to attacks across multiple locations in Balochistan.

Report shared by state broadcaster said Balochistan comes under cowardly attack and now security forces and law enforcement agencies effectively responded and will continue their operations until all terrorists are eliminated.

The operation was conducted after a series of attacks on Levies and police stations in Mastung, Kalat, Pasni, and Suntsar late on Sunday night. There were also reports of explosions and grenade attacks in Sibi, Panjgur, Mastung, Turbat, Bela, and Quetta.

Armed men attacked a railway track connecting Pakistan with Iran in Mastung’s bypass area.

As the country's largest province by land witnessed bloody night, Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility for these attacks. The violence across Kalat district resulted in 11 deaths, including security personnel, and six injuries, according to Kalat Superintendent of Police (SP) Dostain Dashti.

At Pasni police station, six cops were attacked and three vehicles and motorcycles were torched. Another police station in Suntsar was ransacked, and official weapons were stolen. In addition, armed men seized Levies Thana Khadkocha and took personnel hostage, while in Kalat, there were exchanges of fire with law enforcement agencies.

Kalat Assistant Commissioner Aftab Lasi was also injured but is in stable condition, according to district commissioner Naeem Bazai. Four additional injuries were reported.

The injured and deceased have been transported to Kalat Civil Hospital, and further proceedings are underway.