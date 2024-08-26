12 terrorists gunned down as forces foil several attacks after deadly night in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD – At least twelve militants have been neutralized and many others injured as security forces responded to attacks across multiple locations in Balochistan.
Report shared by state broadcaster said Balochistan comes under cowardly attack and now security forces and law enforcement agencies effectively responded and will continue their operations until all terrorists are eliminated.
The operation was conducted after a series of attacks on Levies and police stations in Mastung, Kalat, Pasni, and Suntsar late on Sunday night. There were also reports of explosions and grenade attacks in Sibi, Panjgur, Mastung, Turbat, Bela, and Quetta.
Armed men attacked a railway track connecting Pakistan with Iran in Mastung’s bypass area.
As the country's largest province by land witnessed bloody night, Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility for these attacks. The violence across Kalat district resulted in 11 deaths, including security personnel, and six injuries, according to Kalat Superintendent of Police (SP) Dostain Dashti.
At Pasni police station, six cops were attacked and three vehicles and motorcycles were torched. Another police station in Suntsar was ransacked, and official weapons were stolen. In addition, armed men seized Levies Thana Khadkocha and took personnel hostage, while in Kalat, there were exchanges of fire with law enforcement agencies.
Kalat Assistant Commissioner Aftab Lasi was also injured but is in stable condition, according to district commissioner Naeem Bazai. Four additional injuries were reported.
The injured and deceased have been transported to Kalat Civil Hospital, and further proceedings are underway.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 26, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|363.41
|367.71
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.78
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.73
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.25
|189.83
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.2
|742.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.