Suzuki Swift 1.2 GL latest price in Pakistan August 2024

Fourth generation Suzuki Swift remains a mile ahead from other cars of its leagues in Pakistan as the latest model is an absolute power house with no compromise on athletic look.
Swift remains among top hatchback in Pakistan, known for its compact dimensions, reliable performance, and economical maintenance. The latest model showcases a sporty and eye-catching design, highlighted by a honeycomb grille, stylish alloy wheels, daytime running lights (DRL), and adjustable LED projector headlights.
The car is powered by a 1.2-liter petrol engine with VVT technology, offering a balance of power and fuel efficiency. The continuously variable transmission (CVT) allows for precise control and includes a sports mode for a more exhilarating drive.
|Variants
|Engine
|Transmission
|Price (Ex-Factory)
|Delivery Time
|Suzuki Swift GL Manual
|1197 cc, Petrol
|Manual
|PKR 4,336,000
|1 Month
|Suzuki Swift GL CVT
|1197 cc, Petrol
|Automatic
|PKR 4,560,000
|1 Month
|Suzuki Swift GLX CVT
|1197 cc, Petrol
|Automatic
|PKR 4,719,000
|1 Month
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 26, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|363.41
|367.71
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.78
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.73
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.25
|189.83
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.2
|742.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
