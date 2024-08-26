Suzuki Swift 1.2 GL latest price in Pakistan August 2024

Fourth generation Suzuki Swift remains a mile ahead from other cars of its leagues in Pakistan as the latest model is an absolute power house with no compromise on athletic look.

Swift remains among top hatchback in Pakistan, known for its compact dimensions, reliable performance, and economical maintenance. The latest model showcases a sporty and eye-catching design, highlighted by a honeycomb grille, stylish alloy wheels, daytime running lights (DRL), and adjustable LED projector headlights.

The car is powered by a 1.2-liter petrol engine with VVT technology, offering a balance of power and fuel efficiency. The continuously variable transmission (CVT) allows for precise control and includes a sports mode for a more exhilarating drive.

Swift Latest Price in Pakistan

Variants Engine Transmission Price (Ex-Factory) Delivery Time Suzuki Swift GL Manual 1197 cc, Petrol Manual PKR 4,336,000 1 Month Suzuki Swift GL CVT 1197 cc, Petrol Automatic PKR 4,560,000 1 Month Suzuki Swift GLX CVT 1197 cc, Petrol Automatic PKR 4,719,000 1 Month



