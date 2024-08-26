Search

Suzuki Swift 1.2 GL latest price in Pakistan August 2024

01:08 PM | 26 Aug, 2024
Suzuki Swift 1.2 GL latest price in Pakistan August 2024
Source: File Photo

Fourth generation Suzuki Swift remains a mile ahead from other cars of its leagues in Pakistan as the latest model is an absolute power house with no compromise on athletic look.

Swift remains among top hatchback in Pakistan, known for its compact dimensions, reliable performance, and economical maintenance. The latest model showcases a sporty and eye-catching design, highlighted by a honeycomb grille, stylish alloy wheels, daytime running lights (DRL), and adjustable LED projector headlights.

The car is powered by a 1.2-liter petrol engine with VVT technology, offering a balance of power and fuel efficiency. The continuously variable transmission (CVT) allows for precise control and includes a sports mode for a more exhilarating drive.

Swift Latest Price in Pakistan

Variants Engine Transmission Price (Ex-Factory) Delivery Time
Suzuki Swift GL Manual 1197 cc, Petrol Manual PKR 4,336,000 1 Month
Suzuki Swift GL CVT 1197 cc, Petrol Automatic PKR 4,560,000 1 Month
Suzuki Swift GLX CVT 1197 cc, Petrol Automatic PKR 4,719,000 1 Month


Gold & Silver

02:23 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

Gold hits another all-time high in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 26 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 26, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 279 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.

British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279 280.1
Euro EUR 309.4 311.89
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363.41 367.71
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.78 76.23
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.73 74.43
Australian Dollar AUD 185.25 189.83
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.2 742.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

