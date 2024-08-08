KSE-100 gains 759.73 points

KARACHI – The clouds of decline have cleared at the Pakistan Stock Exchange, and a significant bullish wave has emerged, restoring the index to the 77,500-point level.

The market surged due to factors such as expectations of further interest rate reductions in the coming days following the auction of treasury bills at 24 to 50 basis points lower, along with positive financial results announced by listed companies like banking and Mari Gas. As a result, the prices of 42% of shares increased, with the value of shares rising by 98.86 billion rupees.

At the close of trading, the KSE 100 Index rose by 759.73 points, closing at 77,874.22 points.

Trading volume was 10.18% higher than Wednesday, with a total of 493,090,983 shares traded. The trading activity was limited to the shares of 434 companies, of which 183 saw price increases, 198 experienced declines, and 54 remained stable.