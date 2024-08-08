Search

Business

KSE-100 gains 759.73 points

Web Desk
05:51 PM | 8 Aug, 2024
KSE-100 gains 759.73 points

KARACHI – The clouds of decline have cleared at the Pakistan Stock Exchange, and a significant bullish wave has emerged, restoring the index to the 77,500-point level.

The market surged due to factors such as expectations of further interest rate reductions in the coming days following the auction of treasury bills at 24 to 50 basis points lower, along with positive financial results announced by listed companies like banking and Mari Gas. As a result, the prices of 42% of shares increased, with the value of shares rising by 98.86 billion rupees.

At the close of trading, the KSE 100 Index rose by 759.73 points, closing at 77,874.22 points.

Trading volume was 10.18% higher than Wednesday, with a total of 493,090,983 shares traded. The trading activity was limited to the shares of 434 companies, of which 183 saw price increases, 198 experienced declines, and 54 remained stable.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Business

05:51 PM | 8 Aug, 2024

KSE-100 gains 759.73 points

12:08 PM | 8 Aug, 2024

Honda CD 70 2025 unveiled in Pakistan; Check new price and specs

09:32 AM | 8 Aug, 2024

Imported car registrations now require online verification under new ...

06:04 PM | 5 Aug, 2024

KSE-100 sheds 1,141 points in line with global markets 

05:53 PM | 5 Aug, 2024

BYD officially announces the brand launch on 17th August in Pakistan ...

02:30 PM | 5 Aug, 2024

World Bank to give $8.7b to Pakistan in five years

Advertisement

Latest

06:14 PM | 8 Aug, 2024

Local govt elections in Islamabad on Sept 29 as ECP issues schedule

Gold & Silver

02:33 PM | 8 Aug, 2024

Gold prices remain stable in Pakistan

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 8 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 8, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.10 for buying and 280.45 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 305.25 and selling rate was 307.75.

British Pound rate moved down to 357 for buying, and 359 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.55 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Exchange Rates

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.10  280.45 
Euro EUR 305.25  307.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357  359 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.55  76.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.90 74.60
Australian Dollar AUD 184.25 186.15
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.50 744.00
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.35 206.25
China Yuan CNY 38.40 38.80
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.10
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.00 912.00
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 724.50 729.00
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.50 206.65
Swedish Krona SEK 26.65 26.95
Swiss Franc CHF 316.00 323.00
Thai Baht THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: