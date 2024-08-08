NEPRA approves Rs2.56 per unit increase in electricity tariff

In a move that is likely to deepen financial concerns for many Pakistanis, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has sanctioned a notable increase in electricity tariffs. Starting from the latest billing cycle, the tariff will rise by Rs2.56 per unit, as part of the monthly fuel adjustment for June.

This adjustment reflects recent fluctuations in fuel prices and will affect most electricity consumers. However, Lifeline customers and those supplied by K-Electric will not see an increase in their bills.

The decision comes at a time when many households are already struggling with rising costs of living. The tariff hike adds to the growing economic pressures faced by Pakistani consumers, who are grappling with the combined effects of inflation and higher utility costs.

By implementing this increase, NEPRA aims to align electricity prices with the current fuel costs. Nevertheless, the impact on consumers is likely to be significant, as the rise in electricity bills compounds existing financial challenges.