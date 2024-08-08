NEPRA approves Rs2.56 per unit increase in electricity tariff

In a move that is likely to deepen financial concerns for many Pakistanis, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has sanctioned a notable increase in electricity tariffs. Starting from the latest billing cycle, the tariff will rise by Rs2.56 per unit, as part of the monthly fuel adjustment for June.
This adjustment reflects recent fluctuations in fuel prices and will affect most electricity consumers. However, Lifeline customers and those supplied by K-Electric will not see an increase in their bills.
The decision comes at a time when many households are already struggling with rising costs of living. The tariff hike adds to the growing economic pressures faced by Pakistani consumers, who are grappling with the combined effects of inflation and higher utility costs.
By implementing this increase, NEPRA aims to align electricity prices with the current fuel costs. Nevertheless, the impact on consumers is likely to be significant, as the rise in electricity bills compounds existing financial challenges.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 8, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.10 for buying and 280.45 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 305.25 and selling rate was 307.75.
British Pound rate moved down to 357 for buying, and 359 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.55 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.10
|280.45
|Euro
|EUR
|305.25
|307.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.25
|186.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.50
|744.00
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.35
|206.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.40
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.10
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.00
|912.00
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.50
|729.00
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.50
|206.65
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.65
|26.95
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.00
|323.00
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
