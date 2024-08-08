Local govt elections in Islamabad on Sept 29 as ECP issues schedule

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued the schedule for local government elections in federal capital.

As per the schedule, the elections will be held on September 29 while candidates will be able to submit their nomination papers from August 16 to 20.

The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be conducted from August 22 to 26 and election symbols will be allotted to the candidates on September 6.

The top election body has banned on launch of development schemes and transfer and postings until the local government elections are held.

Last month, ECP had informed the Islamabad High Court that the much-delayed local government elections in Islamabad would be held on Sept 29 this year, adding that the delimitation of union councils and wards would be completed on July 23, 2024.

Meanwhile, the ECP has announced the schedule for the by-election in NA-171 Rahim Yar Khan, following the recent vacancy created by the passing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member of the National Assembly, Mumtaz Mustafa.

The by-election is set to take place on September 12, 2024. Candidates interested in running for the seat can submit their nomination papers from August 15 to August 17. The initial list of candidates will be released on August 17.