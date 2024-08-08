BISE Bannu class 10th results 2024 declared [Check results] 

BANNU – BISE Bannu Class 10th results for first annual examination were announced on Thursday as all other boards have also declared the results in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Bannu announced the results at 5:00 pm after the central ceremony was held at BISE Peshawar.

BISE Bannu Class 10 Results Check online

Bannu Board Matric Results Check with SMS

Students can get the results by sending their roll number to 9818. In reply you will receive a text with your result details.

BISE Bannu Matric Result Gazette

The complete gazette for Peshawar BISE Bannu will be available shortly.