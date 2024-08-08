Search

BISE Bannu class 10th results 2024 declared [Check results] 

06:37 PM | 8 Aug, 2024
Source: File Photo

BANNU – BISE Bannu Class 10th results for first annual examination were announced on Thursday as all other boards have also declared the results in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Bannu announced the results at 5:00 pm after the central ceremony was held at BISE Peshawar. 

BISE Bannu Class 10 Results Check online

The results will be announced today, please follow Daily Pakistan for more updates.

Bannu Board Matric Results Check with SMS

Students can get the results by sending their roll number to 9818. In reply you will receive a text with your result details.

BISE Bannu Matric Result Gazette

The complete gazette for Peshawar BISE Bannu will be available shortly.

Gold & Silver

02:33 PM | 8 Aug, 2024

Gold prices remain stable in Pakistan

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 8 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 8, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.10 for buying and 280.45 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 305.25 and selling rate was 307.75.

British Pound rate moved down to 357 for buying, and 359 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.55 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Exchange Rates

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.10  280.45 
Euro EUR 305.25  307.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357  359 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.55  76.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.90 74.60
Australian Dollar AUD 184.25 186.15
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.50 744.00
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.35 206.25
China Yuan CNY 38.40 38.80
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.10
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.00 912.00
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 724.50 729.00
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.50 206.65
Swedish Krona SEK 26.65 26.95
Swiss Franc CHF 316.00 323.00
Thai Baht THB 7.57 7.72

