Sindh announces free tablet distribution for 9th grade to intermediate students

In a significant educational initiative, the Sindh Textbook Board has announced that students from 9th grade to intermediate levels will receive free tablets. This decision aims to address delays and shortages in textbook distribution and ensure that students' education proceeds without interruptions.
The announcement was made during a ceremony at the Sindh Textbook Board’s warehouse in Karachi, attended by the Chairman of the Sindh Textbook Board, Abdul Aleem Lashari. In his address to the media, Lashari explained that the distribution of tablets is intended to prevent any disruptions in students' studies due to delays or shortages in textbooks.
"To ensure that students' learning is not hindered by textbook delays, we will be distributing free tablets to students from 9th grade to intermediate levels," Lashari stated. He elaborated that the distribution would occur in phases, starting with higher-grade students and later extending to other classes. The initiative is part of a broader effort to modernize the education system and eventually transition the Sindh Textbook Board to a paperless model.
Lashari also mentioned that the final decision on the tablet distribution will be made by the Chief Minister of Sindh, after which the implementation process will commence. For the current academic year, the distribution of free textbooks is nearing completion, with 30 districts across Sindh receiving nearly 3 crore books. The distribution process began on July 30 and will continue with the second phase starting from August 15.
The Chairman acknowledged delays in the textbook distribution, attributing them to various technical issues and legal challenges. He assured that the textbooks have been delivered to 17 districts, and the distribution process in Karachi has been completed. Any delays in book deliveries by publishers will be addressed with appropriate actions.
