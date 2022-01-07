Euro Oil, Al-Haj Automotive launch an exclusive line of lubricants

Euro Oil and Al-Haj Automotive (Pvt.) Ltd. (Proton Pakistan) jointly launched an exclusive line of lubricants called “Proton Genuine Oil” at an event held at Royal Swiss Hotel, Lahore.

This motor oil is a product of Petronas — a globally renowned oil and gas company from Malaysia — and will be marketed by Euro Oil, which is the exclusive distributor of Petronas Lubricants in Pakistan.

Al-Haj Automotive (Pvt.) Ltd. is the only assembler and distributor of Proton vehicles in Pakistan. Proton is a critically acclaimed Malaysian automotive company that is known throughout the world for its advanced technology, appealing automobile design, and high-quality manufacturing.

Proton Genuine Oil

Proton Genuine Oil is produced by Petronas Lubricants and marketed by Euro Oil which is also the exclusive distributor of Petronas in Pakistan. This partnership will allow all local car owners access to high-quality Petronas lubricants for their vehicles.

Petronas Lubricants is a globally recognized company that has a stature of its own and provides the best quality petroleum products by using the most advanced technologies in the automotive industry. Petronas is known for producing high-quality products and is also aligned globally with Proton Holdings in Malaysia to supply lubricants for Proton Vehicles.

Euro Oil (Pvt.) Ltd. has signed a lubricants supply agreement with Al-Haj Automotive (Pvt.) Ltd. The agreement is intended to strengthen the relationship between the two companies, as well as enabling them to play a significant role in the progress of Pakistan’s car industry.

As a part of the agreement, the Proton Genuine Oil shall be supplied to Al-Haj Automotive (Pvt.) Ltd. for use in all locally assembled Proton vehicles and shall be available at all Proton 3S Dealerships across the country. Proton Genuine Oil will not only enhance the engine life but will also maximize vehicle performance.

Proton Vehicles Currently in Pakistan

Proton currently has two vehicles in its lineup in Pakistan — the SAGA sedan and the X70 SUV.

Saga

The Saga is a subcompact sedan that is a reasonably priced alternative to all other sedans in Pakistan. It is offered in Pakistan in three main variants — the Standard Manual, the Standard Auto, and the Premium Auto.

All the variants are offered with a 1299 cc, naturally-aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 94 hp and 120 Nm of torque. The engine is mated with either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic transmission, depending on the variant.

It is also among the most well-equipped cars in its segment with features such as adjustable steering with infotainment controls, driver and passenger airbags, 7″ smart infotainment system, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), traction and stability control, front parking sensors, reverse camera, and more.

X70

The X70 is a compact crossover SUV that promises premier performance, comfort, and value in its segment. It is available in Pakistan in two variants, i.e. the Executive All-Wheel Drive (AWD) variant, and the Premium Front Wheel-Drive (FWD) variant.

Both variants are powered by a 1.5-liter, turbocharged, 3-cylinder petrol engine – jointly developed by Volvo and Geely – that makes 176 hp and 255 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission. In the Executive (AWD) variant, the power is sent to all four wheels, while in the Premium (FWD) variant, it is sent to the front wheels only.

Along with the good looks and strong performance figures, the vehicle boasts several advanced safety and convenience features including Six Airbags, N95 Rated Air Purifier System, ABS Brakes, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist, and Hill-Start Assist.

Moreover, the vehicle features Hill-Descent Control, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Traction Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and 360-degree cameras, while an Advanced Drive-Assist (ADA) Package can be had in the premium variant.

Both vehicles offer class-leading features, performance, and comfort, at market competitive prices. These attributes make Proton one of the best value car brands in the market.