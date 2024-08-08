By-election announced for NA-171 Rahim Yar Khan on September 12

The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced the schedule for the by-election in NA-171 Rahim Yar Khan, following the recent vacancy created by the passing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member of the National Assembly, Mumtaz Mustafa.
According to the sources, the by-election is set to take place on September 12, 2024. Candidates interested in running for the seat can submit their nomination papers from August 15 to August 17. The initial list of candidates will be released on August 17.
The scrutiny of nomination papers will occur on August 21, with any challenges to the papers accepted until August 23. The Appellate Tribunal will address these appeals by August 27, and a revised list of candidates will be issued by August 28. Candidates will have the opportunity to withdraw their nomination papers until August 29.
Election symbols will be allocated to the candidates on August 30, as the electoral process progresses. This by-election is crucial for filling the seat left vacant by the late Mumtaz Mustafa, whose passing has prompted the need for a new representative for the constituency.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 8, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.10 for buying and 280.45 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 305.25 and selling rate was 307.75.
British Pound rate moved down to 357 for buying, and 359 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.55 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.10
|280.45
|Euro
|EUR
|305.25
|307.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.25
|186.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.50
|744.00
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.35
|206.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.40
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.10
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.00
|912.00
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.50
|729.00
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.50
|206.65
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.65
|26.95
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.00
|323.00
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
