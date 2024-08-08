Search

Pakistan

By-election announced for NA-171 Rahim Yar Khan on September 12

05:52 PM | 8 Aug, 2024
by elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced the schedule for the by-election in NA-171 Rahim Yar Khan, following the recent vacancy created by the passing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member of the National Assembly, Mumtaz Mustafa.

According to the sources, the by-election is set to take place on September 12, 2024. Candidates interested in running for the seat can submit their nomination papers from August 15 to August 17. The initial list of candidates will be released on August 17.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will occur on August 21, with any challenges to the papers accepted until August 23. The Appellate Tribunal will address these appeals by August 27, and a revised list of candidates will be issued by August 28. Candidates will have the opportunity to withdraw their nomination papers until August 29.

Election symbols will be allocated to the candidates on August 30, as the electoral process progresses. This by-election is crucial for filling the seat left vacant by the late Mumtaz Mustafa, whose passing has prompted the need for a new representative for the constituency.

Pakistan

06:14 PM | 8 Aug, 2024

Local govt elections in Islamabad on Sept 29 as ECP issues schedule

06:04 PM | 8 Aug, 2024

NEPRA approves Rs2.56 per unit increase in electricity tariff

05:52 PM | 8 Aug, 2024

By-election announced for NA-171 Rahim Yar Khan on September 12

05:31 PM | 8 Aug, 2024

COAS Asim Munir vows to curb attempts of creating anarchy in Pakistan

04:19 PM | 8 Aug, 2024

UAE to celebrate Pakistan Independence Day with biggest event in Dubai

03:15 PM | 8 Aug, 2024

Man kills 8-month-old daughter for crying near Chakwal

Pakistan

06:16 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

Lt Gen (R) Moazzam Ejaz appointed Chairperson of National Technology ...

06:10 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

Dr Mukhtar Ahmed’s term as HEC chairman extended 

09:09 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

TV host Omar Adil arrested on Gharidah Farooqi's complaint

10:24 AM | 8 Aug, 2024

BISE Peshawar Matric Class 10 Results 2024

11:25 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

Imran Khan says fascism responsible for current state of affairs in ...

10:41 AM | 8 Aug, 2024

BISE Abbottabad Class 10 Matric Result 2024

Advertisement

Latest

06:14 PM | 8 Aug, 2024

Local govt elections in Islamabad on Sept 29 as ECP issues schedule

Gold & Silver

02:33 PM | 8 Aug, 2024

Gold prices remain stable in Pakistan

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 8 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 8, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.10 for buying and 280.45 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 305.25 and selling rate was 307.75.

British Pound rate moved down to 357 for buying, and 359 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.55 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Exchange Rates

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.10  280.45 
Euro EUR 305.25  307.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357  359 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.55  76.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.90 74.60
Australian Dollar AUD 184.25 186.15
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.50 744.00
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.35 206.25
China Yuan CNY 38.40 38.80
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.10
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.00 912.00
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 724.50 729.00
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.50 206.65
Swedish Krona SEK 26.65 26.95
Swiss Franc CHF 316.00 323.00
Thai Baht THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: