By-election announced for NA-171 Rahim Yar Khan on September 12

The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced the schedule for the by-election in NA-171 Rahim Yar Khan, following the recent vacancy created by the passing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member of the National Assembly, Mumtaz Mustafa.

According to the sources, the by-election is set to take place on September 12, 2024. Candidates interested in running for the seat can submit their nomination papers from August 15 to August 17. The initial list of candidates will be released on August 17.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will occur on August 21, with any challenges to the papers accepted until August 23. The Appellate Tribunal will address these appeals by August 27, and a revised list of candidates will be issued by August 28. Candidates will have the opportunity to withdraw their nomination papers until August 29.

Election symbols will be allocated to the candidates on August 30, as the electoral process progresses. This by-election is crucial for filling the seat left vacant by the late Mumtaz Mustafa, whose passing has prompted the need for a new representative for the constituency.