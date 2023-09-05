Priest injured in Faisalabad attack

FAISALABAD – A Christian priest was injured after he was attacked by unidentified gunman near Adda Khanoana in Faisalabad tehsil.

Father Eleazar Sidhu, who serves at Myong-Sang Naserth church in Jaranwala tehsil, was attacked days after several churches were vandalised following the alleged blasphemy.

He came under attack on Sunday and was discharged from hospital on Monday with a dressing on his hand on which he received bullet wound.

Police have registered an FIR against unidentified suspects under Sections 324 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code on his complaint.

The priest said he was leading prayers in the church on Aug 28 when someone wrote objectionable religious slogans against him on the wall of the worship place, adding that the wall was later whitewashed after he approached the police.

He explained that a few day ago, a group of people intercepted him when he was going to drop his son to the school. They threatened to kill him on deleting the objectionable content from the church wall.

He said on Sunday evening when he was going back to home, an unidentified man turned up, who opened fire on him near Sem Nullah and fled away.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter.