Gold price hits all-time high of Rs282,300 per tola 

Gold Price Decreases For Third Consecutive Day In Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold extended gains on first day of the new business week amid upward trend in international market on Monday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price moved up by Rs500 to reach all-time high level of Rs282,300.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold surged by Rs429 to settle at Rs242,027 in local market.

The precious commodity was also traded at the record high price in international market where per ounce price increased by $5 to settle at $2,736.

In previous week, gold closed at Rs281,800 per tola after it gained Rs900 on Saturday. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold also rallied to historic high of Rs241,598 after witnessing gains of Rs772.

Honda City Monthly Installments Plan starting at Rs70,000; Details Inside

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham – 21 Oct 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD USD 277.65 279.35
EUR EUR 300.95 303.70
GBP GBP 360.40 363.90
AED AED 75.25 75.90
SAR SAR 73.55 74.10
AUD AUD 185.25 187.50
BHD BHD 730.70 738.70
CAD CAD 201.65 204.05
CNY CNY 38.88 39.28
DKK DKK 40.29 40.69
HKD HKD 35.37 35.72
INR INR 3.34 3.45
JPY JPY 1.92 1.98
KWD KWD 896.87 906.37
MYR MYR 64.13 64.73
NZD NZD 170.21 178.21
NOK NOK 25.65 25.95
OMR OMR 715.20 723.70
QAR QAR 76.24 76.94
SGD SGD 210.75 212.75
SEK SEK 26.46 26.76
CHF CHF 318.90 321.70
THB THB 8.18 8.33
BDT BDT 2.56 2.61

