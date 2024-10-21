Gold price hits all-time high of Rs282,300 per tola 

KARACHI – Gold extended gains on first day of the new business week amid upward trend in international market on Monday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price moved up by Rs500 to reach all-time high level of Rs282,300.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold surged by Rs429 to settle at Rs242,027 in local market.

The precious commodity was also traded at the record high price in international market where per ounce price increased by $5 to settle at $2,736.

In previous week, gold closed at Rs281,800 per tola after it gained Rs900 on Saturday. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold also rallied to historic high of Rs241,598 after witnessing gains of Rs772.