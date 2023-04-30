Govt expects high inflation to persist in coming months

ISLAMABAD – According to the Monthly Economic Update and Outlook released by the finance ministry on Saturday, the government expects high inflation to persist in the coming months, potentially reaching a record high of 38% in April, driven by increases in food and energy prices.
The short-term inflation measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) was 46.8% last week, slightly lower than the record high of 47.2% observed a week ago. Additionally, monthly inflation measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 35.4% in March, marking the highest on record.
The ministry attributed the rise in overall prices to the rupee's depreciation and rising administered prices. The government has reconstituted a national price monitoring committee under the head of the planning minister to monitor prices with provincial chief secretaries.
However, the committee has held only a couple of meetings over the past year. The ministry’s outlook also noted that Pakistan’s economy is still facing significant challenges, including high inflation and slow economic activity.
Nonetheless, some positive signals are emerging due to the government's stabilisation policies, such as a surplus in the current account of the balance of payments. The ministry expects the completion of the IMF programme to attract more capital inflows, stabilising the exchange rate and alleviating inflationary pressures.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 30, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.5
|289.5
|Euro
|EUR
|316.5
|319.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.93
|762.93
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.95
|42.35
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.73
|42.13
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.16
|36.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.11
|936.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.61
|64.21
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.05
|176.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.66
|26.96
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.17
|746.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.53
|27.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.93
|319.43
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.32
|8.47
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,500 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs172,506 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 201,207.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Karachi
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Quetta
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Attock
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Multan
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
