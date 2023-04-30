Search

PM Shehbaz expresses satisfaction over record wheat production

Web Desk 11:25 AM | 30 Apr, 2023
Source: Twitter

ISLAMABAD – During a meeting in Lahore regarding wheat procurement, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed contentment with the record wheat production of 20.75 million metric tons in the country.

Despite the challenges of rains and floods, the prime minister credited the government's timely decisions and efficient governance for the bumper crop of wheat.

He directed relevant provincial and federal departments to purchase wheat directly from farmers to ensure their maximum benefit, and emphasized timely purchases and strict action against hoarders. He also urged the institutions to increase their wheat procurement target to guarantee uninterrupted wheat supply throughout the year.

To achieve this goal, he recommended providing the required resources for obtaining the specified quantity of wheat through banks. The prime minister further stated that the government is developing a strategy to further enhance wheat production in the country for the upcoming year.

