DHA-UAE group sign MoU for golf view villas in DHA City Karachi

KARACHI – Dubai Royal Family member Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum’s office has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Defence Housing Association (DHA) Karachi to develop ultra-high end golf view villas overlooking the newly built golf course in DHA City Karachi.
The office of Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum, Member of the Dubai Royal Family, United Arab Emirates (UAE), signed the deal at a ceremony here witnessed by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum, General Babar Iftikhar, Corps Commander 5 Core, President DHA and former DGIPSR, and Mr Fakhr-e-Alam, business partner.
The project will be completed by AMWAJ Developers from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on the internationally designed Nick Faldo Golf Course in DHA City Karachi.
The MoU outlines the commitment of providing state-of-the-art luxury villas as per the highest international standards, said a press release. AMWAJ will develop this Project, in collaboration with DHA City Karachi, which will facilitate in ensuring that the development is done as per the highest international standards on the world renowned Nick Faldo Golf Course.
A statement said: “Having the experience in completing various international commercial and infrastructure Projects globally, the Office of His Highness is keen on expanding its investments in Pakistan and bringing foreign direct investment. The Office is also developing various other Projects in Pakistan, such as developing state of art high end luxury apartments in partnership with D.H.A Lahore, measuring an area of 50 Kanals in Sector K of Phase 5, DHA Lahore. In the energy sector the office is developing an 1100 MW Green Hydrogen project through its London (AIM listed) company Oracle Energy. Similarly, in the health sector, the office is working closely with the Ministry of Health (MOH) to develop first of kind plasma products in Pakistan.
“This strategic partnership between DHA City Karachi will pave the way for further strengthening the existing bilateral relationship between the two brotherly countries. This will also help drive economic growth, create more jobs and further boost the real estate sector especially in D.H.A. City Karachi.”
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 30, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.5
|289.5
|Euro
|EUR
|316.5
|319.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.93
|762.93
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.95
|42.35
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.73
|42.13
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.16
|36.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.11
|936.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.61
|64.21
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.05
|176.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.66
|26.96
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.17
|746.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.53
|27.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.93
|319.43
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.32
|8.47
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,500 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs172,506 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 201,207.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Karachi
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Quetta
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Attock
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Multan
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
