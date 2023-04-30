Raid on Parvez Elahi’s residence: Mohsin Naqvi says illegal action won’t be allowed

LAHORE: Punjab's interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed his displeasure at the recent police raid on the house of Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) President, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

The police had gone to Hussain's house to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Parvez Elahi. Naqvi responded to a tweet by Hussain's son, Chaudhry Saalik Hussain, stating that he was appalled by the police's actions and would not tolerate any illegal actions by anyone. He also assured that he was receiving all the details about the matter.

No Illegal action will be allowed by anyone , I am in Medina and getting all the details. Appalled to know that team went to arrest Ch Pervaiz Elahi but stormed Ch Shaujaat’s House in which Ch Salik Hussain got injured. Law should take it’s course https://t.co/tT0km3KQ7j — Mohsin Naqvi (@MohsinnaqviC42) April 30, 2023

Earlier, Saalik had tweeted a video of the police trying to break into his house during the raid to arrest Elahi, which left him injured. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar distanced the federal government from the raid, blaming the Punjab caretaker set-up for the incident.

In a meeting with PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Dar expressed regret over the raid on Elahi's house and assured that the federal government had nothing to do with it.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal criticised the PTI leaders for using women and children as a shield to evade arrest. Meanwhile, Chaudhry Salik Hussain revealed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had condemned the police raid in a phone call with him.