PESHAWAR – Pakistan saw dozens of terror attacks on the occasion of the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the latest in a series is a blast in North Waziristan’s Razcmak bazaar that resulted in the deaths of four people and injuries to ten others.

Reports in local media said the incident occurred when explosives-laden bike detonated, killing four individuals on the spot. The injured have been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

In previous developments, at least 28 people died in Balochistan's Kalat, Musakhel, and Bolan districts as terrorists stormed police and Levies personnel.

Eight Levies personnel were killed in various incidents in Kalat district on Sunday night. The fresh violence involved prolonged exchanges of gunfire between police and armed groups on Kalat's national highway and within the city.

Amid these attacks, Kalat Assistant Commissioner Aftab Ahmed and a Levies officer were injured when gunmen attacked a checkpoint, sparking a firefight.

In response to the unrest, security forces targeted multiple sites in Balochistan on the night of August 24-25, resulting in the deaths of 12 terrorists and injuries to several others.