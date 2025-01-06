Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Investor alleges financial fraud by actor Reema Khan in ‘Love Mein Ghum’ film deal

LAHORE – Pakistani TV host and former stage dancer Reema Khan continues to remain in headlines, and this time, an overseas Pakistani accused her of financial fraud related to the movie ‘Love Mein Ghum’.

It all started with the movie Love Mein Ghum which was directed and produced by Reema Khan, and featured Moammar Rana, Reema herself, Nabeel Khan, and others. A man, Shahid Rafiq, gave an interview to digital platform in which he revealed investing Rs2.1 crore in the film on the recommendation of Reema’s sister, Maira Khan.

According to Rafiq, Reema’s sister convinced him to invest the money, assuring him that the showbiz venture would be profitable. He said after getting big chunk of money, Reema’s and co. continued to ask for additional funds without fulfilling any promises of returns.

Rafiq further claims that he was invited to Malaysia for the film’s shooting, where he stayed for several weeks, but despite the film’s completion, his investment was not returned, and he was forced to pay more. He also insists that he has documented proof of the transaction, including a signed agreement and bank statements, which he says confirm his allegations.

Reports claimed that Reema filed a defamation case against Asad Rafiq, accusing him of fraud while the latter maintains that the court gave a verdict in his favour. He also said that Reema lost the case in the Civil and Sessions Court and that she is now attempting to delay proceedings in the High Court.

Rafiq remains confident that he will ultimately prevail in the legal battle, asserting that the truth will come to light once Reema Khan appears in court.

Reema Khan throws surprise birthday party for Imran Abbas

 

