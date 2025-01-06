Suzuki GD110, GS150 2025 Price in Pakistan, Installment plans

Suzuki bikes continue to hold their position in the premium segment bike category as it offer different models suitable for different types of riders, and GD110 and GS150 remained the company’s front runner in the local market.

Despite being double the price, as compared to entry level rides of other companies, Suzuki bikes are known for their durability, fuel efficiency, and latest features as its legacy and good resale value make it decent choice in Honda dominated market.

Suzuki GS-150 comes with an old design but its performance and comfort ride made it an excellent choice. The bike is powered by SOHC engine, which offers a 12-liter fuel tank and a 5-speed gearbox, making it a reliable choice for long-distance riders.

GD 110S targets budget-conscious riders, offering Euro II technology for better fuel efficiency. With 113cc engine, it delivers 45 km/L mileage and features a 9-liter fuel tank. Its sleek design, adjustable rear suspension, and alloy wheels make it a great option for daily commutes.

Suzuki GD110 Price in Pakistan

GD 110 price is Rs359,000/- after recent revision.

Suzuki GS150 Price in Pakistan