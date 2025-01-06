Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Suzuki GD110, GS150 2025 Price in Pakistan, Installment plans

Suzuki Gd110 Gs150 2025 Price In Pakistan Installment Plans

Suzuki bikes continue to hold their position in the premium segment bike category as it offer different models suitable for different types of riders, and GD110 and GS150 remained the company’s front runner in the local market.

Despite being double the price, as compared to entry level rides of other companies, Suzuki bikes are known for their durability, fuel efficiency, and latest features as its legacy and good resale value make it decent choice in Honda dominated market.

Suzuki GS-150 comes with an old design but its performance and comfort ride made it an excellent choice. The bike is powered by SOHC engine, which offers a 12-liter fuel tank and a 5-speed gearbox, making it a reliable choice for long-distance riders.

GD 110S targets budget-conscious riders, offering Euro II technology for better fuel efficiency. With 113cc engine, it delivers 45 km/L mileage and features a 9-liter fuel tank. Its sleek design, adjustable rear suspension, and alloy wheels make it a great option for daily commutes.

Suzuki GD110 Price in Pakistan

GD 110 price is Rs359,000/- after recent revision.

Suzuki GS150 Price in Pakistan

Suzuki GS150 price stands at Rs389,000.

Suzuki Bikes Prices 2025

Model Price
GS 150 Euro II 150cc PKR 389,000/-
GR 150 PKR 547,000/-
GD 110S Euro II PKR 359,000/-
GSX 125 PKR 499,000/-

Suzuki bikes installment plans

Suzuki Gd110 Gs150 2025 Price In Pakistan Installment Plans
Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 6 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 278.25 279.95
EUR Euro 287.25 290
GBP UK Pound Sterling 347 350.5
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.5 76.15
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.9 74.45
AUD Australian Dollar 173.75 176
BHD Bahrain Dinar 735.9 743.9
CAD Canadian Dollar 194.1 196.5
CNY China Yuan 37.99 38.39
DKK Danish Krone 37.94 38.34
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.48 35.83
INR Indian Rupee 3.19 3.28
JPY Japanese Yen 1.78 1.84
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 893.35 902.85
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.61 62.21
NZD New Zealand Dollar 154 156
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.2 24.5
OMR Omani Riyal 720.25 728.75
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.86 76.56
SGD Singapore Dollar 204 206
SEK Swedish Krona 24.7 25
CHF Swiss Franc 307.08 309.88
THB Thai Baht 7.95 8.1
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search