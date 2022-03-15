Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 15 March 2022
11:20 AM | 15 Mar, 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 131,300 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 112,600. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 103,216 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.120,357.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 131,300
|PKR 1,693
|Karachi
|PKR 131,300
|PKR 1,693
|Islamabad
|PKR 131,300
|PKR 1,693
|Peshawar
|PKR 131,300
|PKR 1,693
|Quetta
|PKR 131,300
|PKR 1,693
|Sialkot
|PKR 131,300
|PKR 1,693
|Attock
|PKR 131,300
|PKR 1,693
|Gujranwala
|PKR 131,300
|PKR 1,693
|Jehlum
|PKR 131,300
|PKR 1,693
|Multan
|PKR 131,300
|PKR 1,693
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 131,300
|PKR 1,693
|Gujrat
|PKR 131,300
|PKR 1,693
|Nawabshah
|PKR 131,300
|PKR 1,693
|Chakwal
|PKR 131,300
|PKR 1,693
|Hyderabad
|PKR 131,300
|PKR 1,693
|Nowshehra
|PKR 131,300
|PKR 1,693
|Sargodha
|PKR 131,300
|PKR 1,693
|Faisalabad
|PKR 131,300
|PKR 1,693
|Mirpur
|PKR 131,300
|PKR 1,693
