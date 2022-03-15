Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 15 March 2022
Web Desk
11:20 AM | 15 Mar, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 15 March 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 131,300 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 112,600. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 103,216 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.120,357.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 131,300 PKR 1,693
Karachi PKR 131,300 PKR 1,693
Islamabad PKR 131,300 PKR 1,693
Peshawar PKR 131,300 PKR 1,693
Quetta PKR 131,300 PKR 1,693
Sialkot PKR 131,300 PKR 1,693
Attock PKR 131,300 PKR 1,693
Gujranwala PKR 131,300 PKR 1,693
Jehlum PKR 131,300 PKR 1,693
Multan PKR 131,300 PKR 1,693
Bahawalpur PKR 131,300 PKR 1,693
Gujrat PKR 131,300 PKR 1,693
Nawabshah PKR 131,300 PKR 1,693
Chakwal PKR 131,300 PKR 1,693
Hyderabad PKR 131,300 PKR 1,693
Nowshehra PKR 131,300 PKR 1,693
Sargodha PKR 131,300 PKR 1,693
Faisalabad PKR 131,300 PKR 1,693
Mirpur PKR 131,300 PKR 1,693

