Punjab govt to celebrate Tiger Force Day on Aug 9

LAHORE – The Punjab government will celebrate Tiger Force Day on Aug 9 in a befitting manner and more than 1.2 million saplings will be planted.

This was stated by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while presiding over a meeting at his office here on Monday to review the arrangements. He said that 520 functions would be held and citizens would reiterate the commitment of making Punjab a green province.

Provincial ministers and parliamentarians would plant saplings in their districts, he added. He regretted that trees were being cut mercilessly in the previous governments for exhibitory projects, which resulted in an increase in environmental pollution.

The incumbent government was committed to completing the target of planting 10 billion trees in the country by 2023 in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he vowed.

The government was working to provide a neat and clean environment to the coming generations, the CM added.

Special Assistant to the PM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar stated that a plan has been devised to plant saplings in every district of the province under the leadership of CM Usman Buzdar. A project has also been devised to grow a new forest in Sialkot, he added.

The tiger force was the volunteers of PM Imran Khan for serving masses, he added.

Provincial Minister Muhammad Akhlaq, Chief Secretary, Secretary Forests, Chairman PITB and others attended the meeting.