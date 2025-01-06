Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Chicken meat prices drop by Rs130 per kg

ISLAMABAD – Chicken meat prices dropped by Rs130 per kilogramme in a single day in Islamabad on Monday.

In the federal capital, the price of chicken meat has dropped from Rs880 to Rs760, while live chicken price has decreased from Rs450 to Rs375 per kg.

Over the past two weeks, there has been a significant increase in the price of chicken and its meat.

Prices vary across different cities due to cost of supply. In Lahore, the wholesale rate for live broiler chicken has been set at Rs397 per kg, while the retail rate in the government price list is Rs411 per kg.

The price of chicken meat remains at Rs595 kilogram, and the price of eggs per dozen is stable at Rs329.

According to the government rate list, the price of chicken meat in Lahore has been set at Rs595 per kg, but the price of broiler meat has reached up to Rs700 per kg.

In Multan, the wholesale rate for live broiler chicken is Rs394, while the retail price is Rs408 per kilogram. The price of broiler meat has been fixed at Rs590, and eggs are being sold at Rs317 per dozen.

Within a week, the price of live broiler chicken in Rawalpindi has increased from Rs285 to Rs530 per kilogram, and the price of broiler meat has exceeded Rs900 per kilogram.

The price of meat has increased by up to Rs450 per kilogram within a week. In Mirpur Khas, boneless broiler chicken meat has exceeded Rs1,000.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 6 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 278.25 279.95
EUR Euro 287.25 290
GBP UK Pound Sterling 347 350.5
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.5 76.15
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.9 74.45
AUD Australian Dollar 173.75 176
BHD Bahrain Dinar 735.9 743.9
CAD Canadian Dollar 194.1 196.5
CNY China Yuan 37.99 38.39
DKK Danish Krone 37.94 38.34
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.48 35.83
INR Indian Rupee 3.19 3.28
JPY Japanese Yen 1.78 1.84
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 893.35 902.85
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.61 62.21
NZD New Zealand Dollar 154 156
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.2 24.5
OMR Omani Riyal 720.25 728.75
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.86 76.56
SGD Singapore Dollar 204 206
SEK Swedish Krona 24.7 25
CHF Swiss Franc 307.08 309.88
THB Thai Baht 7.95 8.1
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search