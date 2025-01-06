Chicken meat prices drop by Rs130 per kg

ISLAMABAD – Chicken meat prices dropped by Rs130 per kilogramme in a single day in Islamabad on Monday.

In the federal capital, the price of chicken meat has dropped from Rs880 to Rs760, while live chicken price has decreased from Rs450 to Rs375 per kg.

Over the past two weeks, there has been a significant increase in the price of chicken and its meat.

Prices vary across different cities due to cost of supply. In Lahore, the wholesale rate for live broiler chicken has been set at Rs397 per kg, while the retail rate in the government price list is Rs411 per kg.

The price of chicken meat remains at Rs595 kilogram, and the price of eggs per dozen is stable at Rs329.

According to the government rate list, the price of chicken meat in Lahore has been set at Rs595 per kg, but the price of broiler meat has reached up to Rs700 per kg.

In Multan, the wholesale rate for live broiler chicken is Rs394, while the retail price is Rs408 per kilogram. The price of broiler meat has been fixed at Rs590, and eggs are being sold at Rs317 per dozen.

Within a week, the price of live broiler chicken in Rawalpindi has increased from Rs285 to Rs530 per kilogram, and the price of broiler meat has exceeded Rs900 per kilogram.

The price of meat has increased by up to Rs450 per kilogram within a week. In Mirpur Khas, boneless broiler chicken meat has exceeded Rs1,000.