German embassy official found mysteriously dead in Islamabad flat

ISLAMABAD – An official of the German embassy was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his apartment located in Diplomatic Enclave in Islamabad.

Reports said the officials of the embassy informed the police about the body after they broke his flat’s door for not reaching the office for two consecutive days.

The deceased reported worked as a second secretary in the embassy. His body has been shifted to a hospital for postmortem.

Police said the cause of her death could be ascertained after the postmortem report, adding that investigation has also been launched into the incident.

The embassy officials have told police that the second secretary has also suffered a heart attack in the past.