Shahid Afridi clarifies his ‘statement’ about Imran Khan

LAHORE – Former captain of Pakistan Cricket team Shahid Afridi has clarified the statement about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan that was allegedly attributed to him.

Taking to Instagram, the star cricketer said he had been seeing an opinion mentioning him about Imran Khan. He said he had nothing to do with the statement linked to him. He termed it a dirty politics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Afridi (@safridiofficial)

He said that, “If I have to say anything, I can say in person.”

The former skipper requested to be not involved in this dirty politics mentioning he believed in serving the ordinary people.

In a statement attributed to Shahid Afridi said, “Imran to give his arrest so that problems facing the country could be resolved.”

However, Afridi denied the statement and termed it fake. He said that he had the courage to say anything in front of a camera.