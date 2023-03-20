Punjab govt to form JIT to probe Zaman Park clashes: Mohsin Naqvi 

LAHORE – Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) will be formed to investigate the clashes at Zaman Park.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Naqvi said the JIT will be notified today by the provincial government to probe the incidents.

The interim chief minister vowed to maintain the writ of the state at any cost. He said that he gave a “free hand” to the police to establish the writ of the state in the province. The Punjab CM said he had been asking the law enforcement agencies to hold back but will no longer do so.

“We told the policemen this morning that you can do what you want to do establish the writ of the government. If anyone challenges the police, they will break their hand,” said the CM.

He added that it was not possible that the cops could continue getting a beating just because he asked them to hold themselves back.

Naqvi claimed that pictures of ‘terrorists’ staying in Zaman Park are available with them. He said he would also write to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to inform it about the Punjab situation.

The police force is likely to conduct another ‘grand operation’ at residence of former prime minister Imran Khan in Lahore’s Zaman Park.

The operation will be carried out under the cases registered last day.