PM Shehbaz convenes PDM meeting today to discuss next general elections

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called an urgent meeting of his collation partners – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – today to devise the future strategy.

As per the media reports, the schedule of the next general elections will also be discussed in the meeting and recommendations will be sought from the leadership of allied parties.

The meeting was summoned after Shahbaz Sharif held a detailed meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz in Lahore on Sunday.

Both the leaders discussed the party’s future strategy to deal with the PTI chairman. They also discussed in detail the recent incidents at Zaman Park and Imran Khan’s visit to Islamabad.

It was decided in the meeting that Shehbaz would call a meeting of the allied parties of the PML-N government and brief them to about the situation.

PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif would also participate in the meeting via video link.