Shehbaz urges overseas Pakistanis to reject ‘foreign-funded’ campaign against Army

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has again dialed his tirade against the former ruling party, saying that PTI’s vile smear campaign against Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir and the institution deserved the strongest condemnation.
In a press release issued by the PM house, the premier denounced the campaign against the forces and the country’s top general, urging overseas Pakistanis to reject and raise their voices against it.
The premier called the campaign intolerable and a continuation of the conspiracy against the institutions, and further mentioned that the toxic politics was being spread through Pakistanis living in foreign countries.
Sharif slammed ousted premier and PTI chief Imran Khan for dragging state institutions and their heads into his dirty politics and directed the interior minister to take strong action against such derogatory campaigns.
He also called for action against those who instigate anarchy and rebellion in the country, saying the nation stood by its institutions and was united against culprits. Calling Gen Asim as ‘first army chief to be appointed on merit in Pakistan’, PM called the campaign agenda of the enemies of the country.
Besides the official statement, Prime Minister also shared a tweet, saying “PTI’s disgusting smear campaign against Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir at the behest of Imran Niazi is deserving of the strongest condemnation.
This man Niazi is stooping to unprecedented lows in his desperation for power & going to the extent of damaging the country & undermining our armed forces & their leadership”.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 20, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.7
|285.7
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|341.5
|345
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.25
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.2
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|188.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|753.69
|761.69
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.09
|41.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.41
|40.81
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.1
|36.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.6
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|922.9
|931.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.99
|63.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.91
|176.91
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.69
|26.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.95
|743.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.37
|78.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.97
|27.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.79
|307.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.24
|8.39
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,200 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Karachi
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Islamabad
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Peshawar
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Quetta
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Sialkot
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Attock
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Jehlum
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Multan
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Gujrat
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Chakwal
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Sargodha
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
|Mirpur
|PKR 208200
|PKR 2390
