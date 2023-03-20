Shehbaz urges overseas Pakistanis to reject ‘foreign-funded’ campaign against Army

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has again dialed his tirade against the former ruling party, saying that PTI’s vile smear campaign against Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir and the institution deserved the strongest condemnation.

In a press release issued by the PM house, the premier denounced the campaign against the forces and the country’s top general, urging overseas Pakistanis to reject and raise their voices against it.

The premier called the campaign intolerable and a continuation of the conspiracy against the institutions, and further mentioned that the toxic politics was being spread through Pakistanis living in foreign countries.

Sharif slammed ousted premier and PTI chief Imran Khan for dragging state institutions and their heads into his dirty politics and directed the interior minister to take strong action against such derogatory campaigns.

He also called for action against those who instigate anarchy and rebellion in the country, saying the nation stood by its institutions and was united against culprits. Calling Gen Asim as ‘first army chief to be appointed on merit in Pakistan’, PM called the campaign agenda of the enemies of the country.

Besides the official statement, Prime Minister also shared a tweet, saying “PTI’s disgusting smear campaign against Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir at the behest of Imran Niazi is deserving of the strongest condemnation.

This man Niazi is stooping to unprecedented lows in his desperation for power & going to the extent of damaging the country & undermining our armed forces & their leadership”.