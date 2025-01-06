24-hour passport facility launched in Karachi

KARACHI – Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi said 10 passport processing counters have been established at NADRA Mega Centers in Karachi’s Nazimabad and SITE areas at Siemens Chowrangi.

The counters will provide services to citizens around the clock as this move would cut the waiting time for the applicants.

DG Immigration and Passports Mustafa Jamal Qazi said the 24-hour passport processing counters are being expanded across the country. The office in Islamabad is already operational 24 hours.

In Karachi, Awami Markaz and in Lahore, the Garden Town office, are also open 24 hours for the public. The issue of delays in passport issuance has been fully addressed. A seamless process and timely issuance are being ensured for the citizens.

Earlier, the interior minister announced that citizens will receive their passports and national identity cards on time as backlog has been eliminated.

He was speaking a ceremony after inaugurating the state-of-the-art Passport and Immigration Headquarters building and the Islamabad Regional Passport Office.

He stated that the passport backlog in Pakistan has been eliminated. He highlighted that previously, both urgent and regular passports were not being issued on time.

Minister Naqvi further announced that for public convenience, the Islamabad Regional Passport Office will remain open 24 hours a day. He also shared plans to provide passport services around the clock at NADRA offices in 14 to 16 cities across Pakistan.

He stated that passport counters will be set up in these cities within a week to offer passport services to the people. He also announced establishment of model passport centers in Karachi and Lahore.