Javed Kodu: Pakistani Stage actor, TV Comedian passes away

KARACHI – Pakistan faced another loss as legendary actor Javed Kodu passed away after chronic illness.

The iconic comedian faced several challenges in his life due to his short stature that resulted from genetic condition. Known for his iconic status in the theatre world, Kodu performed in thousands of live shows over the years, gaining widespread recognition for his exceptional comedic timing and stage presence.

An actor known for dialogue delivery was a beloved figure in the showbiz world, with a career spanning more than 45 years. Despite his work, Javed Kodu faced financial constraints while getting medical treatment.

His colleagues from drama industry, fans are mourning his loss, remembering him not just as an entertainer but as a passionate performer who dedicated his life to theatre.

Javed started his journey in performing arts in the early 80s, with stage play Sauday Baaz. Over the decades, he appeared in over 150 productions across Urdu and Punjabi films, television serials, and stage dramas. Some of his iconic work includes Aashiyana, Desan Da Raja, Jadoo Nagri and Boxer.

Javed Kodu’s legacy will continue to live on through the countless performances he gifted to audiences over the years.

Javed Kodu Struggle

In a heartfelt interview with Daily Pakistan, Javed shared his frustration about how artists are often overlooked and ridiculed. “It’s painful to witness how artists, who have given so much for the public, are now reduced to begging for money,” he said.

The stage actor also mentioned how he had turned down several Bollywood offers as a form of protest against the destruction of the Babri Mosque. “Is this what I get in return for my sacrifices for Pakistan?” he asked.