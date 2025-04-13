Pakistan seeks immediate action from Iran over brutal murder of 8 workers in Sistan

ISLAMABAD – The government of Pakistan urged Iran to bring killers of eight Pakistani workers to justice.

Foreign Office strongly condemned killing of eight Pakistani nationals in Iran’s Sistan province, urging for swift justice and calling for a unified regional approach to combat terrorism.

Amid condemnation, Prime Minister Sharif mourned brutal deaths, calling attack as a heinous act. He called on Iranian government to act quickly and bring the perpetrators to justice.

PM said reasons behind this barbaric incident must be fully investigated, and those responsible should be punished. The premier also pushed for joint regional strategy to address terrorism, encouraging neighboring countries to collaborate in the fight against extremism.

Prime Minieter also directed Foreign Office to remain in constant contact with the victims’ families and instructed the Pakistani embassy in Iran to ensure the safe return of the bodies.

MoFA officials confirmed that they are in regular communication with Iranian officials regarding the incident. A spokesperson stated, “We are working closely with Iranian authorities to gather information and will issue an official statement once all the facts are confirmed.”

As the investigation continues, Pakistan has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the rights of its citizens abroad and is expecting full cooperation from Iranian authorities in resolving the matter. More updates will follow as the inquiry progresses.