Eight Pakistani nationals killed in armed attack on workshop in Iran

In a tragic incident in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan province, eight Pakistani nationals were brutally killed in an attack on a workshop near the Pakistan-Iran border. The victims, hailing from the Bahawalpur district in Punjab, were working at a vehicle repair and painting workshop in the remote village of Haizabad in the Mehrestan district.

The deceased included Delshad, his son Naeem, Jafar, Danish, Nasir, and others. All the victims were bound and shot dead. Local sources reported that the assailants entered the workshop at night, opened fire indiscriminately, and killed everyone on the spot.

Iranian security forces swiftly responded, recovering the bodies and cordoning off the area. As of now, the identity of the attackers remains unknown, but initial reports suggest the involvement of a Pakistan-based terrorist group, which is suspected to have taken refuge in the region.

The Iranian authorities have launched an investigation into the horrifying crime, but no arrests have been made so far. Pakistani embassy representatives have already arrived at the scene to assist with identifying the victims and gather further details.