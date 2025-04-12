Mohammad Rizwan smashes PSL 10’s first century as Multan set Karachi 235

In the third match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, Multan Sultans set a daunting target of 235 runs for Karachi Kings. The match, being played in Karachi, saw the Kings win the toss and opt to field first, giving Multan the opportunity to set a challenging total.

Multan’s captain, Mohammad Rizwan, along with his opening partner, Hope, started strong, putting on a partnership of 55 runs for the first wicket. However, Hope was dismissed for 8 runs, followed by Osman Khan, who made 19 runs before also heading back to the pavilion.

Rizwan, however, continued to dominate the Karachi bowlers. The star of the day, he became the first player of PSL 10 to score a century, finishing his innings unbeaten on 105 runs. Rizwan’s innings, which came off 63 balls, included five sixes and nine boundaries, showcasing his aggressive stroke play.

Supporting Rizwan in the middle overs, New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell scored a quick-fire 44 runs off just 17 balls, while Kamran Ghulam contributed with a valuable 36 runs.

In the end, Multan Sultans posted a formidable total of 234 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

On the bowling side, Karachi Kings’ Hassan Ali, Abbas Afridi, and Khushdil Shah all managed to take one wicket each, but their efforts could not halt the Sultans’ charge.