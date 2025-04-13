Today Gold price in Pakistan April 13 2025

Gold prices in Pakistan to new all-time high on April 13, 2025. According to data from the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold increased by Rs1,800 per tola, pushing it to a record Rs340,600.
Amid major surge, the price of 10 grams stands by Rs1,543, settling at Rs292,009.
This sharp increase marks the continuation of a bullish trend driven by global economic uncertainty, ongoing tariff tensions, and a shift toward gold as a safe-haven asset. Market experts believe the upward momentum may continue in the coming days as demand remains high—particularly with the wedding season approaching.
Today Gold Rates
|City
|Gold (Per Tola)
|Karachi
|Rs340,600
|Lahore
|Rs340,600
|Islamabad
|Rs340,600
|Peshawar
|Rs340,600
|Quetta
|Rs340,600
|Sialkot
|Rs340,600
|Hyderabad
|Rs340,600
|Faisalabad
|Rs340,600
The surge is linked to uncertainty caused by US tariffs. Experts warn that continued global economic instability could further influence precious metal prices in the coming weeks.
Note: Gold prices in Pakistan are subject to rapid changes and are updated multiple times a day based on international market trends and currency exchange rates.