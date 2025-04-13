Today Gold price in Pakistan April 13 2025

Gold prices in Pakistan to new all-time high on April 13, 2025. According to data from the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold increased by Rs1,800 per tola, pushing it to a record Rs340,600.

Amid major surge, the price of 10 grams stands by Rs1,543, settling at Rs292,009.

This sharp increase marks the continuation of a bullish trend driven by global economic uncertainty, ongoing tariff tensions, and a shift toward gold as a safe-haven asset. Market experts believe the upward momentum may continue in the coming days as demand remains high—particularly with the wedding season approaching.

Today Gold Rates

City Gold (Per Tola) Karachi Rs340,600 Lahore Rs340,600 Islamabad Rs340,600 Peshawar Rs340,600 Quetta Rs340,600 Sialkot Rs340,600 Hyderabad Rs340,600 Faisalabad Rs340,600

The surge is linked to uncertainty caused by US tariffs. Experts warn that continued global economic instability could further influence precious metal prices in the coming weeks.

Note: Gold prices in Pakistan are subject to rapid changes and are updated multiple times a day based on international market trends and currency exchange rates.