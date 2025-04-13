Tajikistan hit by strong Earthquake; no casualties reported

By News Desk
9:51 am | Apr 13, 2025

DUSHANBE – A strong earthquake rocked Tajikistan on Sunday, causing panic in parts of the country.

Initial reports said earthquake was recorded with magnitude of 6.1 but European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) later revised the magnitude to 5.9. The earthquake struck at a depth of 16 kilometers (10 miles) below the surface, according to reports.

The tremor has prompted concerns over possible damage, though no immediate reports of casualties or major structural damage have been confirmed. The revised magnitude of 5.9 places the quake in the category of moderate seismic activity.

This is a developing story, more updates to follow…

News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

