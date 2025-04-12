Kfc Shuts Down In Turkey Amid Bankruptcy Linked To Gaza Boycott

ISTANBUL – KFC, one of leading fast-food players, closed all 537 of its outlets across Turkey in wake of bankruptcy of its local franchise operator, as public backlash is getting stronger over unending bloodshed in Gaza.

The franchise of American fast food chain in Turkey crumbles under the weight of heavy debt, linked to a major decline in consumer demand with widespread boycott of Western brands across Muslim-majority countries.

Gaza conflict, which started in October 2023, claimed 50,000 Palestinian lives and injured tens of thousands more, with most of the population homeless. The devastation sparked global condemnation and reignited activism, with many accusing multinational giants like KFC of supporting Israel’s actions.

Other brands like McDonald’s, Starbucks, and Pepsi also face heat due to boycott movements, as Palestinian-led campaign has been instrumental in mobilizing public pressure against companies perceived to be complicit in pthe olicies of Netanyahu-led government.

KFC operations disrupted in Pakistan amid protests

The anti-West sentiment has not been confined to Turkey, but KFC branches in Pakistan also faced the heat as protestors stormed multiple fast-food franchises in Karachi, Lahore, and other cities.

Local outlets confirmed property damage and efforts by demonstrators to disrupt traffic in a show of protest against Israel’s actions.

‘Boycott PSL 2025’

The flagship league, Pakistan Super League PSL 2025 also bore the brunt as the tenth season kickstarted amid boycott calls. Social activists lamented PSL for partnering with KFC and Pepsi, brands currently at the center of the boycott movement.

Despite being under fire, KFC was announced as a partner of PSL in February 2024, and Pepsi continues its sponsorship of both tournament and Karachi Kings franchise.

Facebook, X, Insta and other social platforms saw hundreds of posts, with since been flooded with calls to boycott the league.