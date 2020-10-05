The ‘Chaiwala’ is back: Arshad Khan now owns a cafe in Islamabad

Remember the viral ‘Chaiwala’? The blue-eyed boy, photographed by @jiah_ali at a dhaaba in Islamabad, who had everyone’s heart racing with his drool-worthy looks. Well, Arshad Khan’s epic journey to stardom has not ended just yet!

After taking the internet by storm with his striking features, making a music video and landing several modelling contracts, Arshad Khan is back in the spotlight with a chai cafe of his own in Islamabad.

He has officially opened a fancy cafe, named ‘Chaiwala Rooftop’.

Talking to Urdu News about the new venture, Arshad said, “Many people asked me to name my café as Arshad Khan and told me to change the current name. But I refused because ‘Chaiwala’ is my identity.”

Twitter is super proud of his big achievement and here’s what people have to say:

Omg its that guy, fame served him so well Mashallah . Also maybe bec the media didn’t ruin it for him so much. — Nimra | نمرہ (@nimrajaved28) October 3, 2020

Encouraging positive wonderful — bookscache (@bookscache) October 3, 2020

Wow. How one picture can turn your life upside down, it's amazing — The Immaculate Vibe (@thetinggo) October 3, 2020

MashaAllah, dill khush hogya❤️🌸 — Raheel (@iamrj92) October 3, 2020

Power of social media....so satisfying to watch him — Hsnain. (@Hassnain911) October 3, 2020

LOVE this, how fantastic! — Zaid Ansari (@ZaidAnsar1) October 3, 2020

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!