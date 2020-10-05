The ‘Chaiwala’ is back: Arshad Khan now owns a cafe in Islamabad

11:50 AM | 5 Oct, 2020
The ‘Chaiwala’ is back: Arshad Khan now owns a cafe in Islamabad
Share

Remember the viral ‘Chaiwala’? The blue-eyed boy, photographed by @jiah_ali at a dhaaba in Islamabad, who had everyone’s heart racing with his drool-worthy looks. Well, Arshad Khan’s epic journey to stardom has not ended just yet! 

After taking the internet by storm with his striking features, making a music video and landing several modelling contracts, Arshad Khan is back in the spotlight with a chai cafe of his own in Islamabad.

He has officially opened a fancy cafe, named ‘Chaiwala Rooftop’.

Talking to Urdu News about the new venture, Arshad said, “Many people asked me to name my café as Arshad Khan and told me to change the current name. But I refused because ‘Chaiwala’ is my identity.”

Twitter is super proud of his big achievement  and here’s what people have to say:

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

More From This Category
Sanam Chaudhry and husband Somee Chohan welcome ...
07:21 PM | 5 Oct, 2020
Ertugrul star Burçin Abdullah sings Atif Aslam's ...
03:12 PM | 5 Oct, 2020
Adnan Sidiqqui follows Imran Khan’s ...
02:18 PM | 5 Oct, 2020
PM Imran asked to take action against Mehwish ...
02:44 PM | 5 Oct, 2020
Japanese designer Kenzo Takada dies from COVID-19
01:17 PM | 5 Oct, 2020
Shaniera Akram laments the constant garbage ...
12:30 PM | 5 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sanam Chaudhry and husband Somee Chohan welcome their first child
07:21 PM | 5 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr