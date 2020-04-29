Govt to pass on benefit of reduced oil prices in int'l market to public, says Hafeez

Web Desk
09:21 AM | 29 Apr, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said that international financial institutions have started giving incentives to Pakistan in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

While speaking in a private TV channel programme, Dr Hafeez said that government has allowed construction sector to work to boost economic activity and generate employment opportunities amid the ongoing situation.

He said that the government gave a stimulus package in the current situation.

He said we will have to make big decisions in agriculture sector soon including improvement in seeds, agri machinery and others.

The Adviser said that government has already passed on the benefit of declining oil prices to the public and added that the benefits will be further reduced in the next month.

He said that following the historic decline in global oil prices, the government had reduced the price of petroleum products by Rs15 per liter.

the government will announce further reduction in petroleum prices, adding that the cheaper petroleum products will reduce travel and energy costs, the Advisor added.  

