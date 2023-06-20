Pakistani products now have duty-free access to UK market

The United Kingdom has launched a new trading plan that grants duty-free access to goods from 64 other nations, including Pakistan, in a significant step in commercial ties.
With the help of this plan, a staggering 94% of Pakistani goods would be allowed to enter the British market duty-free, saving the country a whopping £120 million.
The new trade system, which replaces the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP), is a significant development for Pakistani exports to the UK.
Additionally, it is anticipated that 156 more items would have their tariffs reduced, expanding trading possibilities.
According to the British High Commission, Pakistan and the UK now conduct £4.4 billion worth of trade annually, and the figures are expected to rise in the future.
The new programme aims to provide 65 nations, including Pakistan, with possibilities for free and fair trade.
By carrying out the required changes, trade quality is expected to increase, allowing these countries to actively participate in the global trading system, which is aided by the British Trade Centre.
Officials from the British High Commission have emphasised that this new business plan marks a significant turning point in commercial relations between Pakistan and the UK.
Notably, it will also assist 26 Asian and 37 African nations. The overall export volume from these nations to the UK is £21 billion.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 20, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|294.4
|297.65
|Euro
|EUR
|317
|320
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372
|376
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.3
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.7
|78.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.79
|771.79
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|226
|228
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.3
|40.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.19
|42.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.72
|37.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.51
|3.62
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.03
|942.03
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.06
|181.06
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.74
|753.74
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|218
|220
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.57
|26.87
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.26
|323.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.42
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,300 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,870.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Karachi
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Quetta
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Attock
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Multan
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
