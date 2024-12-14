Honda Cg125 Self Start Price Update For December 2024

LAHORE – Honda offers various variants of its one of the most-selling bike, Honda CG 125, such as gold edition and self start in Pakistan.

The specifications of all CG 125 variants are almost same as there are minor difference. Honda CG 125S has an addition of self-start option while the gold edition comes with glowing colours.

The bike’s build quality, parts availability, and aftermarket services make it one of the most-selling motorcycles in the country.

It is equipped with 4 Stroke 125cc OHV Air Cooled engine and 5 speed constant mesh transmission. It also features self and kick start with motorcycle’s total weight stands at 108 kg.

Honda CG 125 Self Start Price Update

As of December 2024, the price of Honda CG125s stands at Rs282,900 in Pakistan.

Honda 125S Two Year Installment Plan

Meezan Bank’s Apni Bike Financing works on the Shariah-compliant mode of Musawammah, under which the Bank purchases the vehicle from the market and sells it to the customer, on mutually agreed easy monthly installments, payable over the selected tenure of the facility.

The two-year plan has been calculated with 30 percent down payment. Under the plan, the buyer will deposit Rs876,670 in wake of upfront amount while monthly installment will be Rs8,555 for the period of two years.