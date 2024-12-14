Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Honda Cg125 Self Start Price Update For December 2024

LAHORE – Honda offers various variants of its one of the most-selling bike, Honda CG 125, such as gold edition and self start in Pakistan.

The specifications of all CG 125 variants are almost same as there are minor difference. Honda CG 125S has an addition of self-start option while the gold edition comes with glowing colours.

The bike’s build quality, parts availability, and aftermarket services make it one of the most-selling motorcycles in the country.

It is equipped with 4 Stroke 125cc OHV Air Cooled engine and 5 speed constant mesh transmission. It also features self and kick start with motorcycle’s total weight stands at 108 kg.

Honda CG 125 Self Start Price Update

As of December 2024, the price of Honda CG125s stands at Rs282,900 in Pakistan.

Honda 125S Two Year Installment Plan

Meezan Bank’s Apni Bike Financing works on the Shariah-compliant mode of Musawammah, under which the Bank purchases the vehicle from the market and sells it to the customer, on mutually agreed easy monthly installments, payable over the selected tenure of the facility.

The two-year plan has been calculated with 30 percent down payment. Under the plan, the buyer will deposit Rs876,670 in wake of upfront amount while monthly installment will be Rs8,555 for the period of two years.

Picture of Mahmood Idrees
Mahmood Idrees

Gold Rates

Forex

Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan – USD, Euro, Pound, AED, SAR to PKR – 14 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 279.25
Euro EUR 289.85 292.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.3 354.8
UAE Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.7 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 178.75 181
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.65 742.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 197.6 200
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.84 1.9
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.86 906.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.75 62.35
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.4 164.4
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.93 25.23
Omani Riyal OMR 719.04 727.54
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.99 206.99
Swedish Krona SEK 25.04 25.34
Swiss Franc CHF 311.2 314
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
 

