Itel Introduces S25 Series Featuring Yumna Zaidi As Brand Ambassador

KARACHI – itel Pakistan, a global leader in affordable smart technology, has officially launched its flagship smartphone, the itel S25 Ultra, at a prestigious event in Karachi. Attended by media representatives, influencers, distributors, and channel partners, the event also welcomed itel Pakistan’s brand ambassador, Yumna Zaidi, who graced the occasion and added a touch of glamour to the launch.

The event unveiled the S25 Series, featuring the S25 Ultra and S25, priced at PKR 44,999 and PKR 29,999, respectively. The series delivers exceptional value in the mid-range segment, combining advanced features with affordability.

The itel S25 Ultra redefines durability and functionality in the mid-range smartphone market. Built to withstand life’s everyday challenges, it features a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1400-nit peak brightness, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. Its drop-proof and spill-resistant design ensures resilience against accidents, while the 100-day free screen replacement warranty adds peace of mind.

Beyond its durable design, the S25 Ultra delivers outstanding performance, featuring a powerful UNISOC T620 octa-core processor, 16GB RAM (8+8), and 256GB of expandable storage for effortless multitasking and abundant space for apps, media, and more. The device supports 48 months of fluency, ensuring smooth performance over time. Its 50MP triple-camera system and 32MP front camera provide exceptional photo and video capabilities, making it an ideal choice for content creators and photography enthusiasts. Meanwhile, the S25, equipped with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, In Display Fingerprint Scanner, Up to 12GB RAM (6GB + 6GB memory fusion) and 128GB internal storage, 5000mAh battery with 18W PowerCharge, also offers impressive durability and key features tailored for budget-conscious users seeking premium design and reliable performance.

“Pakistan is a key market for itel, and the S25 Ultra represents our vision for delivering advanced, durable, and accessible smartphones,” said Mr. Veeki Chen, CEO of itel Pakistan. “As we step into 2025, our focus remains on meeting the needs of consumers by combining innovation and affordability, ensuring everyone can experience reliable and stylish technology.”

The event also introduced Yumna Zaidi, a beloved icon in Pakistan’s entertainment industry, as the official brand ambassador for itel Pakistan. Her partnership with itel reflects the brand’s confidence in its products and its dedication to building a deeper connection with its audience. To celebrate this collaboration, Yumna signed a limited number of S25 Ultra devices at the event, which will be gifted to itel’s most dedicated fans as a heartfelt gesture of appreciation for their ongoing support.

The itel S25 Series is now available nationwide at leading retail stores, offering unmatched value for its price and redefining the smartphone experience for Pakistani consumers.

