Punjab launches app to monitor location of school teachers

LAHORE – The Punjab Education Department has launched a mobile app to monitor the location of schools teachers, a move that aims at ensuring presence of teachers at their schools.

The app will also be used to get feedback from school heads. Furthermore, the authorities of CEOs have been increased as they will now be able to change the profile of teachers and transfer them on temporary basis.

A spokesperson of the education department said the new app has been designed under supervision of the Programme Monitoring and Implementation Unit.

As per a survery, Punjab has a total of 105,178 education institutions; out of which 52,314 are public owned and 50,054 are private.

The new app will help authorities identify the teachers who are not present in their schools during their duty hours. It will also help detecting the ghost teachers, who have become an unnecessary burden on the education budget in Punjab.