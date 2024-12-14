Sindh extends deployment of Rangers in Karachi for one year

KARACHI – The Sindh Cabinet on Saturday approved an extension in deployment of Rangers in Karachi for another one year.

The deployment of the Rangers has been extended under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over the provincial cabinet meeting in which the one-year extension was granted.

The current special powers and deployment of the paramilitary force expired on December 9, 2024. As per the latest decision, the rangers will remain deployed in Karachi till December 8, 2025.

The Ministry of Interior will now issue a notification for announcing one-year extension in rangers’ deployment.

Back in May this year, the Sindh cabinet had approved a six-month extension for the deployment of Rangers in Karachi Division. This extension aimed to bolster security measures in the region and address pertinent administrative concerns.