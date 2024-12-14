Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Suzuki Cultus, WagonR sales dip in Pakistan during July-November 2024

ISLAMABAD – A decline has been recorded in sales of Suzuki Cultus and WagonR during the first five months of the current financial year 2024-25, shows data released by Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

Sales of Suzuki Cultus dropped to 808 units during the first five months of the current year as compared to 1,611 units sold in previous during same period. The sale of Suzuki WagonR also decreased to 939 units from 1,420 units last year.

Overall, the sale of cars during the five months surged by 49.66 percent compared to the same months of last year.

PAMA said as many as 38,534 cars were sold from July to November 2024 as compared to 25,746 units in the same months of last year.

It revealed that Suzuki Swift’s sales increased by 57.45 percent as its sales surged from 1,852 units to 2,916 units this year.

Suzuki Alto’s sales witnessed an increase of 36.90 percent from 11,306 units to 15,479 units during the current year.

Furthermore, 5,434 units of Honda Civic and City were sold during July-November 2024-25 compared to 3,151 units sold last year.

Toyota Corolla and Yaris cars sales moved by 79.40 percent as it went up to 8,477 units from 4,725 units in the previous year.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan – USD, Euro, Pound, AED, SAR to PKR – 14 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 279.25
Euro EUR 289.85 292.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.3 354.8
UAE Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.7 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 178.75 181
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.65 742.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 197.6 200
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.84 1.9
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.86 906.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.75 62.35
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.4 164.4
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.93 25.23
Omani Riyal OMR 719.04 727.54
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.99 206.99
Swedish Krona SEK 25.04 25.34
Swiss Franc CHF 311.2 314
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search