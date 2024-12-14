Suzuki Cultus, WagonR sales dip in Pakistan during July-November 2024

ISLAMABAD – A decline has been recorded in sales of Suzuki Cultus and WagonR during the first five months of the current financial year 2024-25, shows data released by Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

Sales of Suzuki Cultus dropped to 808 units during the first five months of the current year as compared to 1,611 units sold in previous during same period. The sale of Suzuki WagonR also decreased to 939 units from 1,420 units last year.

Overall, the sale of cars during the five months surged by 49.66 percent compared to the same months of last year.

PAMA said as many as 38,534 cars were sold from July to November 2024 as compared to 25,746 units in the same months of last year.

It revealed that Suzuki Swift’s sales increased by 57.45 percent as its sales surged from 1,852 units to 2,916 units this year.

Suzuki Alto’s sales witnessed an increase of 36.90 percent from 11,306 units to 15,479 units during the current year.

Furthermore, 5,434 units of Honda Civic and City were sold during July-November 2024-25 compared to 3,151 units sold last year.

Toyota Corolla and Yaris cars sales moved by 79.40 percent as it went up to 8,477 units from 4,725 units in the previous year.