Pakistan makes key change for third T20 match against South Africa

Pakistan has unveiled its playing XI for the third and final T20 match against South Africa, set to take place today in Johannesburg.

In a bid to end the series on a high note, the team management has made one change to the squad. Agha Salman returns to the lineup, replacing Usman Khan.

The playing XI for the match includes skipper Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, Tayyab Tahir, and Mohammad Irfan Khan as the key batters. In the bowling department, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, and Abrar Ahmed complete the squad.

Series Update

South Africa currently holds an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20 series, having already secured victories in the first two games.

This final match offers Pakistan an opportunity to regain momentum and avoid a series whitewash, while South Africa aims to sweep the series with a third consecutive win.

Match Details

The third T20 will kick off later today at the iconic Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, promising an exciting clash as Pakistan seeks to restore some pride in the final encounter.