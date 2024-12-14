Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

SNGPL announces winter gas supply schedule for December 2024

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has announced a revised gas supply schedule for December 2024 to address the increased demand and low-pressure challenges typically faced during the winter months. The company serves millions of customers across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and other regions in Pakistan.

In line with government directives, SNGPL has introduced time-specific slots to ensure uninterrupted, full-pressure gas supply for domestic consumers during critical hours. The schedule aims to help households efficiently plan their daily activities, particularly cooking and heating needs, during the cold season.

Gas Supply Schedule

SNGPL has designated three time slots for gas availability:

6:00 AM to 9:00 AM: To facilitate morning meals and heating.
12:00 PM to 2:00 PM: For midday cooking and heating.
6:00 PM to 9:00 PM: To support evening meal preparations and warmth.

An SNGPL spokesperson assured that gas would be provided at full pressure during these specified hours across all service areas. The revised schedule reflects the company’s commitment to balancing consumer needs and addressing supply constraints caused by heightened seasonal demand.

Gas consumption typically surges in winter due to the use of heaters, boilers, and prolonged cooking times. Shorter daylight hours and inadequate insulation further amplify heating needs, placing additional strain on the system.

The company urged consumers to optimize their usage during the allocated time slots and implement energy-saving practices to mitigate demand pressures.

For more updates on gas supply and other services, consumers are advised to stay connected with SNGPL’s official communication channels.

Gold Rates

Forex

Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan – USD, Euro, Pound, AED, SAR to PKR – 14 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 279.25
Euro EUR 289.85 292.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.3 354.8
UAE Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.7 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 178.75 181
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.65 742.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 197.6 200
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.84 1.9
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.86 906.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.75 62.35
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.4 164.4
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.93 25.23
Omani Riyal OMR 719.04 727.54
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.99 206.99
Swedish Krona SEK 25.04 25.34
Swiss Franc CHF 311.2 314
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
 

