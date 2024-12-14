SNGPL announces winter gas supply schedule for December 2024

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has announced a revised gas supply schedule for December 2024 to address the increased demand and low-pressure challenges typically faced during the winter months. The company serves millions of customers across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and other regions in Pakistan.

In line with government directives, SNGPL has introduced time-specific slots to ensure uninterrupted, full-pressure gas supply for domestic consumers during critical hours. The schedule aims to help households efficiently plan their daily activities, particularly cooking and heating needs, during the cold season.

Gas Supply Schedule

SNGPL has designated three time slots for gas availability:

6:00 AM to 9:00 AM: To facilitate morning meals and heating.

12:00 PM to 2:00 PM: For midday cooking and heating.

6:00 PM to 9:00 PM: To support evening meal preparations and warmth.

An SNGPL spokesperson assured that gas would be provided at full pressure during these specified hours across all service areas. The revised schedule reflects the company’s commitment to balancing consumer needs and addressing supply constraints caused by heightened seasonal demand.

Gas consumption typically surges in winter due to the use of heaters, boilers, and prolonged cooking times. Shorter daylight hours and inadequate insulation further amplify heating needs, placing additional strain on the system.

The company urged consumers to optimize their usage during the allocated time slots and implement energy-saving practices to mitigate demand pressures.

For more updates on gas supply and other services, consumers are advised to stay connected with SNGPL’s official communication channels.