Karachi Faces Severe Water Shortage As 84 Inch Supply Line Breaks Again

Karachi’s water supply system has once again been severely impacted after the main 84-inch diameter pipeline on University Road ruptured during the construction work for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Red Line. The break has led to a disruption of up to 70% of the city’s water supply, with authorities reporting a daily shortage of 250 million gallons.

This marks the third such incident in just 15 days, with the pipeline having been damaged twice before during the ongoing BRT project. The latest rupture has left large parts of Karachi without water, exacerbating the city’s already precarious water supply situation.

A spokesperson for the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) confirmed the break, emphasizing that the BRT construction work had caused the damage. The rupture is expected to significantly hinder water distribution across the city, causing further inconvenience for residents. The spokesperson called for greater caution from the BRT construction team to avoid additional damage to crucial infrastructure.

In response, the Karachi Water Corporation has sent a letter to the CEO of Trans Karachi, the company overseeing the BRT project, demanding compensation of 35 million rupees for damages caused by the pipeline’s rupture. The Water Corporation has also pointed to contractor negligence and lack of cooperation as the key factors contributing to the repeated breaks.

Repairing the damage and restoring water supply is expected to cost approximately 35 million rupees, with the repair work already underway. The Water Corporation expressed concern over the continued disruptions, stressing that the construction team must take all necessary precautions to prevent further damage to vital water infrastructure.

This incident is the latest in a series of disruptions caused by the BRT project’s construction activities, raising concerns among citizens and authorities alike about the long-term impact on the city’s already strained water supply network.

