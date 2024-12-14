Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Federal minister claims Ali Amin Gandapur’s guards fired at PTI protestors

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, has claimed that guards of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur were seen firing during a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest. Tarar accused PTI of orchestrating unlawful protests, often involving armed groups, including Afghan nationals, a tactic he claimed the party had repeatedly used in the past.

In his response to Gandapur’s statement, Tarar criticized PTI’s history of violent demonstrations, stating that the party had always sought to harm the state and its people. He recalled how PTI had previously stormed the federal government with armed groups equipped with modern weapons, sten guns, tear gas, and grenades, during what he termed as the “movement of chaos.”

He further emphasized that PTI protests had never been peaceful, with the goal of creating unrest in the country. Referring to the events of May 9 and November 26, which he labeled as the darkest days in the country’s history, Tarar said these incidents were part of PTI’s ongoing strategy to use violence and disorder for political gain.

The Information Minister also recalled the tragic stampede during a PTI rally in Multan, where several lives were lost, but despite the fatalities, PTI’s founder and chairman continued with his speech, showing indifference to the loss of life. He pointed out that the people of KP had already rejected the party’s calls for unrest, and he predicted that the next such call would also be dismissed by the public.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

