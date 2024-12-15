Gold Prices in Pakistan Today – Check Latest Gold Rates for 15 December 2024

KARACHI— Gold prices are at Rs 277,800 per tola in Pakistan, while price of 10 grams stands currently hover around Rs238,169 on December 15, 2024 Sunday.
22 karat Gold is being sold at 259,050 per tola, 21 Karat 247,975, and 18 Karat at 212,550.
These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.
Today Gold Rates
|Gold Type
|New Price
|per Tola
|Rs 277,800
|per 10 Grams
|Rs238,169
Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad
|City
|Gold 24K per Tola
|Gold 24K 10gms
|Karachi
|Rs 277,800
|Rs238,169
|Islamabad
|Rs 277,800
|Rs238,169
|Lahore
|Rs 277,800
|Rs238,169
|Multan
|Rs 277,800
|Rs238,169
|Peshawar
|Rs 277,800
|Rs238,169
