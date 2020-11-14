Pakistan Post bans opening of new saving accounts
Share
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Post has imposed a ban on opening of new saving accounts in the light of demands made by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).
The ban will come into force on November 16 while existing accounts will not be closed. The department also banned the sale of new saving certificates, said a notification.
The restriction will remain continue till the computerization of data related to saving accounts. The process of digitalization of all General Post Office and local post offices has been initiated across the country.
The development aims at having full computerized data on remittances made through post offices.
The global anti-terror financing watchdog has put Pakistan on grey list, asking the country to make changes in the system to curb the illegal flow of money.
- DG ISPR warns of Indian-sponsored terror attacks in Lahore, Peshawar ...07:39 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
- PSL 2020 – Karachi Kings edge Multan Sultans in Super Over thriller07:11 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
- Pakistani journalist Arshad Waheed dies of Covid-1906:45 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan announces to bring stringent, holistic Anti-Rape Ordinance ...06:11 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
- Gilgit-Baltistan: Youngest finance adviser shares major milestones ...06:03 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
- Anam Malik quits modelling to follow faith04:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
- Item numbers are not art, they're nonsense: Hamza Ali Abbasi03:25 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
- Stay tuned for Baari 2: Momina Mustehsan, Bilal Saeed set to release ...02:39 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
- Top 6 best graphics cards you can buy in Pakistan11:33 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Top 15 Richest Senators of Pakistan09:30 PM | 11 Nov, 2020
- World leaders who haven't congratulated US President-elect Biden yet04:36 AM | 10 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020