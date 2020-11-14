Pakistan Post bans opening of new saving accounts
Web Desk
05:34 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
Pakistan Post bans opening of new saving accounts
Share

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Post has imposed a ban on opening of new saving accounts in the light of demands made by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The ban will come into force on November 16 while existing accounts will not be closed. The department also banned the sale of new saving certificates, said a notification.

The restriction will remain continue till the computerization of data related to saving accounts. The process of digitalization of all General Post Office and local post offices has been initiated across the country.

The development aims at having full computerized data on remittances made through post offices.

The global anti-terror financing watchdog has put Pakistan on grey list, asking the country to make changes in the system to curb the illegal flow of money. 

More From This Category
Pakistan Post bans opening of new saving accounts
05:34 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
PM Imran launches Naya Pakistan Certificates, ...
09:18 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
Robin Bleach actively continues to disinfect ...
05:54 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan—12 November 2020
09:33 AM | 12 Nov, 2020
UBL secures GIDC payments collection mandate from ...
05:45 PM | 11 Nov, 2020
Pakistan approves Rs1650 per 40 Kg as new wheat ...
06:05 PM | 10 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Here's to many more together: Emmad Irfani pens sweet birthday wish for wife
04:17 PM | 14 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr