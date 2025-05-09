Gold price falls by Rs1,800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan saw another sharp decline on Friday, reflecting a downward trend in the international market. According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-karat gold fell by Rs1,800 per tola, bringing the new rate to Rs350,900.

The price of 10 grams of gold also experienced a decrease, falling by Rs1,543 to settle at Rs300,840.

This marks the second consecutive day of decline, following Thursday’s significant drop of Rs4,200 per tola, which had brought the price down to Rs352,700.

Globally, gold prices also edged lower. APGJSA reported the international gold rate at $3,325 per ounce on Friday, a decrease of $18 from the previous session. The quoted price includes a $20 premium.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the local market remained unchanged at Rs3,417 per tola.

The continuous decline in gold rates is being closely monitored by traders and investors alike, particularly as global economic factors and geopolitical tensions influence precious metal trends.