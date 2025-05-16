Petrol price for May 2025 announced in Pakistan 

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has announced new petrol prices for second fortnight of May 2025.

The Ministry of Finance said the petrol price will remain unchanged at Rs252.63 from May 16 to May 31. However, the price of high speed diesel dropped by Rs2 per litre with new price settling at Rs254.64 per litre.

Similarly, the price kerosene oil has been decreased by Rs5.04 per litre to Rs164.65 per litre. The per litre price of light speed diesel has been reduced by Rs4.68 with new price fixing at Rs150.65 per litre.

It is for the third time in two months that the government did not pass on the full impact of decreasing international oil prices to consumers in Pakistan and kept the price of petrol unchanged.

Reports said the government has jacked up the Inland Freight Equalisation Margin (IFEM) on both petrol and diesel to cover the Rs34 billion loss being faced by the oil industry due to tax loophole in the Finance Bill 2024-25.

Earlier, reports claimed that petrol and diesel prices in Pakistan would see modest drop in the review for second half of May 2025.

Sources had claimed that petrol prices would be reduced by around Rs3.5 per litre, bringing new price to approximately Rs249.30 per litre. Meanwhile, diesel could see a slight reduction of Rs7 per litre, with the new price likely to be Rs250 per litre.